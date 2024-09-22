Double Happiness 2115 NE Hwy 20
Featured Items
- Mother's Chicken
Our signature dish features crispy, breaded chicken coated in spicy, tangy sauce served with steamed rice.$19.50
- Chicken Low Mein
Soft yakisoba noodles sitr-fried with chicken breast, shredded carrots, celery, and onions$19.50
- Salty Pepper Shrimp
Our unique blend of spices is used to wok-toss lightly breaded shrimp with or without shells, seasoned with salt and black pepper, and served with steamed rice.$23.50
All Day Menu
Appetizers
- BBQ Pork
Pork marinated in our special recipe, roasted to perfection with a charred exterior, and served with cocktail sauce, hot mustard, toasted sesame seeds, and sweet and sour sauce.$15.50
- Egg Rolls
Our egg rolls are hand-rolled, deep-fried and filled with stir-fried vegetables and rice noodles. They come with cocktail sauce, hot mustard, and sweet and sour sauce.$13.00
- Crab Puffs
Made with a cream cheese filling of diced celery and imitation crab meat, wrapped by hand in a wonton wrapper, and deep-fried. Served with cocktail sauce, hot mustard, and sweet and sour sauce.$13.00
- Fried Shrimp
Indulge in six succulent deep-fried shrimp with our homemade batter and served with cocktail sauce, hot mustard, and sweet & sour sauce.$13.00
- Paper Wrapped Chicken
Our delicious chicken is marinated with a unique blend of spices and then wrapped in foil before being deep-fried to perfection. Served with Cocktail Sauce, Hot Mustard, and Sweet & Sour Sauce$13.00
- Potstickers
Enjoy six homemade pork and vegetable potstickers, filled with a savory mixture and wrapped in a delicate rice flour wrapper. These delectable treats are pan-seared until golden brown and served with a mouthwatering potsticker sauce.$13.00
- Mixed Appetizers
A Sampler Platter including Egg Roll, Crab Puffs, Fried Shrimp, Paper Wrapped Chicken, BBQ Pork, served with Cocktail Sauce, Hot Mustard, Toasted Sesame Seeds, and Sweet & Sour Sauce.$21.50
Soup
- Egg Flower Soup
Our Egg Flower Soup is freshly made daily with minced pork, water chestnuts, peas, carrots, celery, and eggs.$11.50
- Hot & Sour Soup
Our hot and sour soup is freshly made daily with tofu, mixed Chinese vegetables, and spices to create a flavorful and zesty broth.$11.50
- Sizzling Rice Soup
Soup with chicken, beef, shrimp, and vegetables served with sizzling rice made to order.$16.50
- Wor Wonton Soup
These handmade wontons are filled with a delicious mix of pork and shrimp, wrapped in a rice flour wrapper, and served in a flavorful broth made from chicken, beef, BBQ pork, and a variety of vegetables.$16.50
House Specialties
- Double Happiness
Enjoy a delicious dish of shrimp and chicken tossed with fresh vegetables in a light sauce, served alongside a generous helping of steamed rice$21.50
- Happy Family Sizzling Platter
Wok-tossed chicken, beef, BBQ pork, and shrimp with vegetables in a rich brown sauce, served with steamed rice.$22.50
- Black Pepper Chicken
Enjoy a delicious dish of juicy slices of chicken stir-fried with green and red bell peppers and onions in our special pepper sauce. Served with steamed rice.$21.50
- Black Pepper Beef
Enjoy a delicious dish of tender slices of beef stir-fried with green and red bell peppers and onions in our special pepper sauce. Served with steamed rice.$22.50
- Salty Pepper Tofu
Our unique blend of spices is used to season lightly breaded tofu, which is then tossed with salt and black pepper. This dish is served with steamed rice.$21.50
- Salty Pepper Shrimp
Our unique blend of spices is used to wok-toss lightly breaded shrimp with or without shells, seasoned with salt and black pepper, and served with steamed rice.$23.50
- Peking Shrimp
Shrimp sautéed in a spicy tomato sauce with a touch of sweetness, served over a bed of broccoli. Served with steamed rice$23.50
- Peking Pork
Breaded Pork sautéed in chili paste and a tangy tomato sauce with a hint of sweetness, served with steamed rice.$19.50
- Walnut Shrimp
Our sweet and tangy sauce coats lightly breaded, deep-fried shrimp and caramelized walnuts over crispy rice noodles. Served with steamed rice.$23.50
- Sizzling Two Flavor
Tender chicken slices and shrimp are tossed with tomatoes and snowpeas in a savory brown sauce and served with steamed rice.$21.50
- Cashew Special
Our wok-tossed rich brown sauce is combined with zucchini, carrots, cashews, and a combination mix of protein. Served with steamed rice.$21.50
- Curry Special
A combination mix of protein stir-fried with onions and carrots in a spicy curry sauce served alongside steamed rice.$21.50
- Kung Pao Special
Our chefs wok toss zucchini, carrots, and peanuts with spicy sauce and a combination mix of protein. Served with steamed rice.$21.50
- Mongolian Special
Enjoy our Spicy Dry Stir-Fried dish with a combination mix of all of our Protein, Onion Slices, Red and Green Bell Peppers, Water Chestnuts, and Crispy Rice Noodles. Served with Steamed Rice.$23.50
- Szechuan Special
A combination mix of protein to be wok-tossed with zucchini, carrots, onions, and our signature spicy sauce, served with steamed rice.$21.50
- Mu Shu Special
Enjoy Chinese-style fajitas with stir-fried cabbage, carrots, celery, eggs, and a combination mix of protein, served with Chinese pancakes (4) and Mu Shu sauce.$21.50
- Yu Hsiang Special
Combination mix of protein stir-fried with celery, carrots, onions, and water chestnuts in a tangy and spicy sauce, served with steamed rice.$21.50
- House Green Beans in Black Bean Sauce
Enjoy Green Beans and a combination mix of protein tossed in Fermented Black Bean Sauce. Served with Steamed Rice.$22.50
Combination Plates
- #1
Your Choice of Chicken Subgum or Pork Chow Mein, Served with Pork Fried Rice, Fried Shrimp, and Sweet & Sour Pork$19.50
- #2
Served with Egg Foo Young, Pork Fried Rice, Vegetable Egg Roll, and Sweet & Sour Chicken$18.50
- #3
Beef with Vegetables, Served with Pork Fried Rice, Fried Shrimp, and Sweet & Sour Chicken$19.50
- #4
Mother's Chicken, Served with Pork Fried Rice, BBQ Pork, and Crab Puffs$19.50
- #5
Shrimp with Vegetables, Served with Pork Fried Rice, Vegetable Egg Roll, and Sweet & Sour Chicken$19.50
- #6
Your Choice of Kung Pao Chicken or Szechuan Chicken, Served with Pork Fried Rice, Fried Shrimp, and Sweet & Sour Pork$19.50
- #7
Your Choice of Cashew Chicken or Chicken with Vegetables, Served with Pork Fried Rice and Sweet & Sour Chicken$18.50
- #8
Served with Pork Fried Rice, BBQ Pork, Fried Shrimp, and Sweet & Sour Chicken$19.50
Chicken
- Broccoli Chicken
Tender slices of chicken breast tossed in a delectable sauce and served over a bed of steamed broccoli. Comes with steamed rice.$19.50
- Cashew Chicken
Our wok-tossed rich brown sauce is combined with zucchini, carrots, cashews, and diced chicken breast. Served with steamed rice.$19.50
- Chicken Green Beans Dry Stir-Fried
Enjoy our Spicy Dry Stir-Fried Green Beans with diced chicken breast, served with steamed rice.$19.50
- Chicken Green Beans in Black Bean Sauce
Enjoy our juicy diced Chicken Breasts and Green Beans tossed in Fermented Black Bean Sauce. Served with Steamed Rice.$19.50
- Chicken Green Beans with Garlic Sauce
Our green beans are stir-fried in a spicy garlic sauce with diced Chicken Breast and served with steamed rice.$19.50
- Chicken with Snowpeas & Water Chestnuts
Juicy slices of chicken mixed with snow peas and water chestnuts in a light sauce, served alongside steamed rice.$19.50
- Chicken with Vegetables
This dish includes a mix of broccoli, carrots, napa cabbage, snow peas, and water chestnuts with juicy slices of chicken breast. It is tossed in a light sauce and served with steamed rice.$19.50
- Chicken, Shrimp, and Scallops
Assorted vegetables, chicken, shrimp, and scallops stir-fried in a rich brown sauce, served with steamed rice.$23.50
- Curry Chicken
Sliced chicken breast meat stir-fried with onions and carrots in a spicy curry sauce served alongside steamed rice.$19.50
- Garlic Chicken
Thin slices of tender chicken breast are sautéed with onions and tossed in a spicy garlic sauce. Served with steamed rice.$19.50
- Ginger Chicken
Enjoy a delicious serving of lightly breaded chicken tossed in a spicy ginger sauce and served with steamed rice.$19.50
- Hawaiian Chicken
Enjoy crispy chicken breasts, lightly breaded and fried to perfection, served with rice, lettuce, and sweet and sour sauce.$19.50
- Hunan Chicken
Our Sweet & Spicy Sauce covers lightly breaded chicken served with steamed rice.$19.50
- Kung Pao Chicken
Our chefs wok toss zucchini, carrots, peanuts, and diced chicken with spicy sauce. Served with steamed rice.$19.50
- Lemon Chicken
Chicken breasts are lightly coated and fried until crispy, topped with a tangy lemon sauce, and served alongside steamed rice.$19.50
- Mandarin Chicken
Our crispy breaded chicken is deep-fried and tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce with green and red bell peppers and pineapples. It is served with steamed rice.$19.50
- Mongolian Chicken
Enjoy our Spicy Dry Stir-Fried dish with Juicy slices of Chicken Breast, Onion Slices, Red and Green Bell Peppers, and Water Chestnuts, over a bed of Crispy Rice Noodles. Served with Steamed Rice.$20.50
- Mother's Chicken
Our signature dish features crispy, breaded chicken coated in spicy, tangy sauce served with steamed rice.$19.50
- Mu Shu Chicken
Enjoy Chinese-style fajitas with stir-fried cabbage, carrots, celery, eggs, and slices of chicken breast, served with Chinese pancakes (4) and Mu Shu sauce.$19.50
- Orange Chicken
Our tangy and spicy orange sauce perfectly coats lightly breaded chicken. Served with steamed rice.$19.50
- Pineapple Chicken
Enjoy a delicious dish of stir-fried diced chicken and pineapples, tossed in a spicy sauce and served with steamed rice.$19.50
- Sesame Chicken
Enjoy our lightly breaded chicken coated with our tangy and spicy toasted sesame sauce, served with steamed rice.$19.50
- Sweet & Sour Chicken
Chicken breast meat coated in our homemade batter, deep-fried to perfection and served with steamed rice and sweet & sour sauce.$19.50
- Szechuan Chicken
Juicy slices of chicken breast wok-tossed with zucchini, carrots, onions, and our signature spicy sauce, served with steamed rice.$19.50
- Yu Hsiang Chicken
Slices of chicken breast stir-fried with celery, carrots, onions, and water chestnuts in a tangy and spicy sauce, served with steamed rice.$19.50
Beef
- Beef & Scallops with Snowpeas
Tender slices of beef and scallops mixed with snow peas and water chestnuts in a savory brown sauce, served alongside steamed rice.$23.50
- Beef Green Beans Dry Stir-Fried
Enjoy our Spicy Dry Stir-Fried Green Beans with tender slices of beef, served with steamed rice.$20.50
- Beef with Green Beans Garlic Sauce
Our green beans are stir-fried in a spicy garlic sauce with tender slices of beef and served with steamed rice.$20.50
- Beef with Green Beans in Black Bean Sauce
Enjoy Green Beans and tender slices of beef tossed in Fermented Black Bean Sauce. Served with Steamed Rice.$20.50
- Beef with Vegetables
This dish includes a mix of broccoli, carrots, napa cabbage, snow peas, and water chestnuts with tender slices of beef. It is tossed in a rich brown sauce and served with steamed rice.$20.50
- Broccoli Beef
Tender slices of beef tossed in a delectable sauce and served over a bed of steamed broccoli. Comes with steamed rice.$20.50
- Cashew Beef
Our wok-tossed rich brown sauce is combined with zucchini, carrots, cashews, and tender slices of beef. Served with steamed rice.$20.50
- Curry Beef
Tender slices of beef stir-fried with onions and carrots in a spicy curry sauce served alongside steamed rice.$20.50
- Hunan Beef
Our Sweet & Spicy Sauce covers your choice of lightly breaded beef served with steamed rice.$21.50
- Kung Pao Beef
Spicy Sauce wok tossed with Zucchini, Carrots, and Peanuts with tender slices of beef. Served with Steamed Rice$20.50
- Mandarin Beef
Juicy beef strips are stir-fried with onions, green onions, and water chestnuts in a savory sauce. Served with steamed rice$22.50
- Mongolian Beef
Enjoy our Spicy Dry Stir-Fried dish of tender slices of beef with Onion Slices, Red and Green Bell Peppers, and Water Chestnuts, plated over a bed of Crispy Rice Noodles. Served with Steamed Rice.$22.50
- Mu Shu Beef
Enjoy Chinese-style fajitas with stir-fried cabbage, carrots, celery, eggs, and tender slices of beef, served with Chinese pancakes (4) and Mu Shu sauce.$20.50
- Orange Beef
Our tangy and spicy orange sauce perfectly coats lightly breaded beef. Served with steamed rice.$22.50
- Sesame Beef
Enjoy our lightly breaded beef coated with our tangy and spicy toasted sesame sauce, served with steamed rice.$21.50
- Szechuan Beef
Tender slices of beef wok-tossed with zucchini, carrots, onions, and our signature spicy sauce, served with steamed rice.$20.50
- Yu Hsiang Beef
Tender slices of beef stir-fried with celery, carrots, onions, and water chestnuts in a tangy and spicy sauce, served with steamed rice.$20.50
Fried Rice
- Beef Fried Rice
Satisfy your taste buds with our Classic Wok-tossed rice, scrambled eggs, and tender slices of beef.$18.50
- Chicken Fried Rice
Satisfy your taste buds with our Classic Wok-tossed rice, scrambled eggs, and juicy chunks of chicken.$17.50
- Egg Fried Rice
Satisfy your taste buds with our Classic Wok-tossed rice with a healthy serving of scrambled eggs.$16.50
- Pineapple Fried Rice
Satisfy your taste buds with our Classic Wok-tossed rice, scrambled eggs, a mix of peas & carrots, and juicy chunks of pineapple.$17.50
- Pork Fried Rice
Satisfy your taste buds with our Classic Wok-tossed rice, scrambled eggs, and bbq pork chunks. Topped with slices of BBQ Pork$16.50
- Shrimp Fried Rice
Satisfy your taste buds with our Classic Wok-tossed rice, scrambled eggs, and succulent shrimp.$19.50
- Special Fried Rice
Satisfy your taste buds with our Classic Wok-tossed rice, scrambled eggs, and a combination mix of protein.$19.50
- Vegetable Fried Rice
Satisfy your taste buds with our Classic Wok-tossed rice, scrambled eggs, and a mix of vegetables.$16.50
Pork
- Kung Pao Pork
Our chefs wok toss zucchini, carrots, peanuts, and diced pork with spicy sauce. Served with steamed rice.$19.50
- Mandarin Pork
Our crispy breaded pork is deep-fried and tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce with green and red bell peppers and pineapples. It is served with steamed rice.$19.50
- Mu Shu Pork
Enjoy Chinese-style fajitas with stir-fried cabbage, carrots, celery, eggs, and thin slices of pork, served with Chinese pancakes (4) and Mu Shu sauce.$19.50
- Pork with Green Beans in Black Bean Sauce
Tender pork strips and green beans with fermented black bean sauce on steamed rice.$19.50
- Sweet & Sour Pork
Diced chunks of pork coated in our homemade batter, deep-fried to perfection, and served with steamed rice and sweet & sour sauce.$19.50
- Twice Cooked Pork
Spicy tender pork, cabbage, carrots, and snow peas stir-fried with spices and served with steamed rice.$19.50
- Yu Hsiang Pork
Strips of pork stir-fried with celery, carrots, onions, and water chestnuts in a tangy and spicy sauce, served with steamed rice.$19.50
Vegetable Dishes
- Dry Stir-Fried Green Beans
Enjoy our wok tossed Spicy Dry Stir-Fried Green Beans, served with steamed rice.$18.50
- Garlic Green Beans
Our green beans are stir-fried in a spicy garlic sauce and served with steamed rice.$18.50
- Green Beans in Black Bean Sauce
Enjoy Green Beans tossed in Fermented Black Bean Sauce. Served with Steamed Rice.$18.50
- Kung Pao Tofu
Our chefs wok toss zucchini, carrots, peanuts, and Fried Tofu with spicy sauce. Served with steamed rice.$18.50
- Mixed Vegetables
This dish includes a mix of broccoli, carrots, napa cabbage, snow peas, and water chestnuts. It is tossed in a light sauce and served with steamed rice.$18.50
- Mongolian Tofu
Enjoy our Spicy Dry Stir-Fried dish of Fried Tofu with Onion Slices, Red and Green Bell Peppers, and Water Chestnuts, plated over a bed of Crispy Rice Noodles. Served with Steamed Rice.$19.50
- Mu Shu Vegetables
Enjoy Chinese-style fajitas with stir-fried cabbage, carrots, celery, and eggs. Served with Chinese pancakes (4) and Mu Shu sauce.$19.50
- Orange Tofu
Our tangy and spicy orange sauce perfectly coats lightly breaded tofu. Served with steamed rice.$18.50
- Sesame Tofu
Enjoy our lightly breaded tofu coated with our tangy and spicy toasted sesame sauce, served with steamed rice.$18.50
- Snow peas & Water-chestnuts
Snowpeas and water chestnuts stir-fried in a light sauce, served with steamed rice.$18.50
- Sweet & Sour Tofu
Tofu coated in our homemade batter, deep-fried to perfection and served with steamed rice and sweet & sour sauce.$18.50
- Tofu Green Beans Dry Stir-Fried
Enjoy our wok-tossed Spicy Dry Stir-Fried Green Beans with fried tofu, served with steamed rice.$19.50
- Tofu with Green Beans in Black Bean Sauce
Enjoy Green Beans and Fried Tofu tossed in Fermented Black Bean Sauce. Served with Steamed Rice.$19.50
- Tofu with Green Beans in Garlic Sauce
Our green beans are stir-fried in a spicy garlic sauce with fried tofu and served with steamed rice.$19.50
- Fried Tofu with Vegetables
This dish includes a mix of broccoli, carrots, napa cabbage, snow peas, and water chestnuts with Fried Tofu. It is tossed in a rich brown sauce and served with steamed rice.$19.50
- Tofu with Vegetables
This dish includes a mix of broccoli, carrots, napa cabbage, snow peas, and water chestnuts with Soft Tofu. It is tossed in a rich brown sauce and served with steamed rice.$18.50
Seafood
- Shrimp with Vegetables
This dish includes a mix of broccoli, carrots, napa cabbage, snow peas, and water chestnuts with succulent shrimp. It is tossed in a light sauce and served with steamed rice.$21.50
- Cashew Shrimp
Our wok-tossed rich brown sauce is combined with zucchini, carrots, cashews, and succulent shrimp. Served with steamed rice.$21.50
- Kung Pao Shrimp
Spicy Sauce wok tossed with Zucchini, Carrots, and Peanuts with succulent shrimp. Served with Steamed Rice$21.50
- Mongolian Shrimp
Enjoy our Spicy Dry Stir-Fried dish of succulent shrimp with Onion Slices, Red and Green Bell Peppers, Water Chestnuts, and Crispy Rice Noodles. Served with Steamed Rice.$23.50
- Mu Shu Shrimp
Enjoy Chinese-style fajitas with stir-fried cabbage, carrots, celery, eggs, and succulent shrimp, served with Chinese pancakes (4) and Mu Shu sauce.$21.50
- Shrimp with Snowpeas
Succulent shrimp mixed with snow peas and water chestnuts in a light sauce served alongside steamed rice.$21.50
- Shrimp & Scallops with Vegetables
This dish includes a mix of broccoli, carrots, Napa cabbage, snow peas, and water chestnuts with succulent shrimp & juicy scallops . It is tossed in a light sauce and served with steamed rice.$23.50
- Sweet & Sour Shrimp
Shrimp coated in our homemade batter, deep-fried to perfection. Served with steamed rice cocktail sauce, hot mustard, and sweet & sour sauce.$21.50
- Szechuan Shrimp
Succulent shrimp wok-tossed with zucchini, carrots, onions, and our signature spicy sauce, served with steamed rice.$21.50
- Yu Hsiang Shrimp
Succulent shrimp stir-fried with celery, carrots, onions, and water chestnuts in a tangy and spicy sauce, served with steamed rice.$21.50
- Curry Shrimp
Succulent shrimp stir-fried with onions and carrots in a spicy curry sauce served alongside steamed rice.$21.50
- Shrimp with Green Beans Dry Stir-Fried
Enjoy our wok-tossed Spicy Dry Stir-Fried Green Beans and succulent shrimp, served with steamed rice.$21.50
- Shrimp with Green Beans in Black Bean Sauce
Enjoy Green Beans and succulent shrimp tossed in Fermented Black Bean Sauce. Served with Steamed Rice.$21.50
- Shrimp with Green Beans in Garlic Sauce
Our green beans and succulent shrimp are stir-fried in a spicy garlic sauce and served with steamed rice and your choice of protein.$21.50
Low Mein Noodles
- Chicken Low Mein
Soft yakisoba noodles sitr-fried with chicken breast, shredded carrots, celery, and onions$19.50
- Beef Low Mein
Soft yakisoba noodles stir-fried with slices of beef, shredded carrots, celery, and onions$20.50
- BBQ Pork Low Mein
Soft yakisoba noodles stir-fried with bbq pork, shredded carrots, celery, and onions$19.50
- Vegetable Low Mein
Soft yakisoba noodles stir-fried with shredded carrots, celery, and onions$19.50
- Tofu Vegetable Low Mein
Soft yakisoba noodles are stir-fried along with fried tofu, shredded carrots, celery, and onions.$20.50
- Shrimp Low Mein
Soft yakisoba noodles stir-fried with succulent shrimp, shredded carrots, celery, and onions$21.50
- Chicken & Beef Low Mein
Soft yakisoba noodles stir-fried with juicy slices of chicken breast, tender slices of beef, shredded carrots, celery, and onions$21.50
- Special Low Mein
Soft yakisoba noodles stir-fried with a mix combination of protein along with shredded carrots, celery, and onions.$21.50
Chow Fun Noodles
- Chicken Chow Fun
Stir-fried rice noodles in a light fragrant sauce with juicy slices of chicken breast, green onions, and bean sprouts.$19.50
- Beef Chow Fun
Stir-fried rice noodles in a light fragrant sauce with tender slices of beef, green onions, and bean sprouts$19.50
- BBQ Pork Chow Fun
Stir-fried rice noodles in a light fragrant sauce with strips of BBQ Pork, green onions, and bean sprouts$19.50
- Vegetable Chow Fun
Stir-fried rice noodles in a light fragrant sauce with assorted veggies, green onions, and bean sprouts$19.50
- Tofu Vegetable Chow Fun
Stir-fried rice noodles in a light fragrant sauce with Fried Tofu, Green Onions, and Bean Sprouts$20.50
- Shrimp Chow Fun
Stir-fried rice noodles in a light fragrant sauce with succulent shrimp, green onions, and bean sprouts.$21.50
- Special Chow Fun
Stir-fried rice noodles in a light fragrant sauce with a combination mix of protein green onions and bean sprouts.$21.50
Chow Mein
- Chicken Chow Mein
Slices of chicken stir-fried in a light sauce with bean sprouts, celery, onion slices, snow peas, and water chestnuts served with crispy noodles$18.50
- Beef Chow Mein
Tender slices of beef stir-fried in a light sauce with bean sprouts, onion slices, snow peas, and water chestnuts served with crispy noodles$20.50
- Pork Chow Mein
Minced pork stir-fried in a light sauce with bean sprouts, onion slices, and water chestnuts served with crispy noodles. Topped with slices of BBQ Pork$18.50
- Shrimp Chow Mein
Succulent shrimp stir-fried in a light sauce with bean sprouts, onion slices, and water chestnuts served with crispy noodles.$21.50
- Vegetable Chow Mein
Stir-fried in a light sauce with bean sprouts, onion slices, and water chestnuts served with crispy noodles$18.50
Subgum
- Almond Chicken Subgum
Almonds with juicy chunks of chicken stir-fried with diced zucchini, onions, carrots, and celery, in a light sauce, served with crispy noodles.$19.50
- Chicken Subgum
Juicy chunks of chicken breast stir-fried with diced zucchini, onions, carrots, and celery, in a light sauce, served with crispy noodles.$18.50
- Beef Subgum
Tender slices of beef stir-fried with diced zucchini, onions, carrots, and celery, in a light sauce, served with crispy noodles.$19.50
- Vegetable Subgum
Diced zucchini, onions, carrots, and celery, wok tossed in a light sauce, served with crispy noodles.$18.50
- Shrimp Subgum
Succulent shrimp stir-fried with diced zucchini, onions, carrots, and celery, in a light sauce, served with crispy noodles.$21.50
Egg Foo Young
- Chicken Egg Foo Young
Enjoy three homemade patties with eggs, bean sprouts, diced onions, celery, and topped with chicken. Served with steamed rice, and gravy.$18.50
- BBQ Pork Egg Foo Young
Enjoy three homemade patties with eggs, bean sprouts, diced onions, and celery. served with bbq pork slices, steamed rice, and gravy.$18.50
- Vegetable Egg Foo Young
Enjoy three homemade patties with eggs, bean sprouts, diced onions, and celery. served with peas, carrots, and bean sprouts, with a side of steamed rice, and gravy.$18.50
- Shrimp Egg Foo Young
Enjoy three homemade patties with eggs, bean sprouts, diced onions, celery, and topped with succulent shrimp. Served with steamed rice, and gravy.$21.50
For Our Little Friends
Sides
Sauces
N/A Beverages
Vegetable Chow Mein
Stir-fried in a light sauce with bean sprouts, onion slices, and water chestnuts served with crispy noodles